Presidents Cup Odds: Team USA Set as Significant Favorite Ahead of Captain's Picks Announcement

The 2026 PGA Tour season may be in the books, but there is still one big men's golf event left this season: the Presidents Cup.

While it doesn't quite bring the fanfare of the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup is still a fascinating battle between the best that American golf has to offer against the rest of the world outside of Europe.

The United States has dominated this event throughout its existence. In fact, the International Team has won just once, back in 1998 at Royal Melbourne in Australia. Overall, the United States is 13-1-1 in the Presidents Cup.

The automatic qualifiers have been locked in for both teams, so we already know six of the 12 golfers on each team's roster. We'll find out the six captains' picks on Tuesday. Before we do, let's take a look at the rosters so far, along with the odds of winning the 2026 edition of the event.

2026 Presidents Cup Rosters

Team USA Roster

Scottie Scheffler Cameron Young Wyndham Clark Sam Burns Russell Henley Collin Morikawa

The next golfers on the points list who did not automatically qualify are Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin, Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia, and Maverick McNealy.

International Team Roster

Si Woo Kim

Ryan Fox

Hideki Matsuyama

Min Woo Lee

Tom Kim

Adam Scott

The next golfers on the points list who did not automatically qualify are Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune, Jason Day, Casey Jarvis, Nick Taylor, Aldrich Potgieter, and Jayden Schaper.

2026 Presidents Cup Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

USA -400

Internationals +350

Tie +1000

Team USA is set as a -400 favorite, which is an implied probability of 80% of winning for the 13th straight time. The United States won 18.5-11.5 in 20245 and 17.5-12.5 in 2022. 2019 saw the closest competition in recent history, with the United States winning by a score of 16-14.

Captain's picks will be announced on Tuesday, September 1.

This year's tournament will be hosted at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.

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