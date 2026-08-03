Adidas Golf Dominated the 2026 Rocket Classic

Adidas Golf has dominated on and off the course this year. From rare adidas Originals collaborations to a mix of retro and new footwear, the brand has not missed. The latest addition to the brand's highlight reel was this weekend at the 2026 Rocket Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

Michael Thorbjornsen captured his first PGA TOUR victory, and Xander Schauffele finished runner-up, both wearing adidas TOUR360. The stunning 1-2 finish was yet another example of how professional athletes trust the TOUR360.

Thorbjornsen Praises adidas TOUR360

Michael Thorbjornsen wears the adidas TOUR360 at the Rocket Classic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Winning my first PGA TOUR title is a moment I'll never forget," said Thorbjornsen. "When you're competing under that kind of pressure, confidence is everything. TOUR360 gave me the stability and traction to trust every swing, so I could stay focused on playing my best golf."

The TOUR360 is the flagship footwear line for adidas Golf. Adidas has launched 11 versions of the shoe, witnessed 12 major champions in both men's and women's tournaments, and achieved over 100 victories in professional golf over the last two decades.

Two Decades of Style and Performance

Xander Schauffele wears the adidas TOUR360 at the Rocket Classic. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last fall, the brand took a well-earned victory lap for the silhouette, releasing a special-edition 20th-anniversary version of the shoe. But it was the adidas TOUR360 24 that helped power Thorbjornsen and Schauffele in Detroit last week.

Thorbjornsen wore the "Cloud White and Silver Metallic" colorway, while Schauffele rocked the "Cloud White and Collegiate Navy" colorway. Both shoes feature the same game-changing performance technology.

Shopping Information

The adidas TOUR360. | adidas

Online shoppers can buy the adidas TOUR360 24 for $170 in adult sizes at adidas.com. Additionally, there is a wide range of footwear and performance apparel tailored to meet the needs of every athlete.

The adidas TOUR360 24 is all about feeling your best to play your best. The model is designed for tournament play, wrapping golfers' feet in premium materials and featuring leading-edge technology.

Performance Technology

The adidas TOUR360. | adidas

Tech specs include a waterproof leather upper featuring 360Wrap for enhanced support. A combination of adidas Lightstrike cushioning and BOOST complements a Torsion Bridge stabilizer to energize every step and stabilize every stance for powerful drives.

The seven-cleat TPU outsole grips the ground through your full swing for unwavering stability. Meanwhile, the torsion Bridge reinforces your stance for powerful rotation without sacrificing balance.

As the PGA Tour speeds to a dramatic conclusion this fall, all eyes from the footwear world will be on adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.