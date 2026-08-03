2026 Wyndham Championship Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Sedgefield Country Club

It's time for the PGA Tour's regular season finale. Any golfer who is looking to either improve their standing in the upcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs or simply make it to next week and retain their PGA Tour membership will be teeing it up at Sedgefield Country Club for this week's Wyndham Championship.

Let's dive into the odds to win along with my best bets.

Wyndham Championship Odds to Win

Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cameron Young +840

Patrick Cantlay +1700

Jackson Koivun +2350

Justin Thomas +2600

Ben Griffin +2700

Maverick McNealy +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3200

Ryan Gerard +3200

Aaron Rai +3500

Brooks Koepka +3700

Michael Brennan +3800

Tom Kim +3900

Alex Fitzpatrick +3900

Keith Mitchell +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

How to Watch the Wyndham Championship

Thursday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Wyndham Championship Purse

Date: Thursday, August 6–Sunday, August 9

Purse: $8.5 million ($1.53 million to winner)

2025 champion: Cameron Young

Wyndham Championship Notable Golfers

Cameron Young: Cameron Young is the No. 3-ranked golfer in the world and is in third place in the FedEx Cup standings, so there's no need for him to play this week when it comes to the upcoming playoffs, but he's the defending champion, so he'll try to go back-to-back at Sedgefield. Last year's Wyndham Championship was his first career win, and he's followed that up with wins at The Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship this year.

Patrick Cantlay: Patrick Cantlay hasn't had a great season by his standards. He is 41st in the FedEx Cup standings, and he has only four top 10 finishes this year with zero top fives. He also hasn't won since the 2022 BMW Championship. He'll use this week to try to find his form before the playoffs.

Wyndham Championship Best Bets to Win

Justin Thomas +2800 (BetMGM)

Justin Thomas had a disappointing pair of tournaments across the pond, finishing T50 at the Scottish Open and T65 at the British Open. Before that, Thomas's game was rounding into form, posting six straight top 20 finishes, including a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. His accuracy off the tee and solid ball striking make him a strong fit for Sedgefield Country Club. He has a 12th-place finish here in 2023, so I think he has some solid value to win this week at 28-1.

Alex Fitzpatrick +4500 (Caesars)

Alex Fitzpatrick continues to be undervalued in the betting market. He is second in the field in strokes-gained tee to green over the past three months, and, like Thomas, was red-hot before a bad pair of events in the United Kingdom. His last start on American soil was a T7 finish at the Travelers Championship. He's accurate off the tee and has had some great iron play this season. In a relatively weak field, he's a steal at 45-1.

Emiliano Grillo +9000 (TheScore Bet)

Emiliano Grillo has posted back-to-back strong iron play outings, gaining +1.09 strokes per round with his approach play at the 3M Open and then +1.49 strokes per round with his irons at the Rocket Classic. Those two performances resulted in finishes of T7 and T31. Unfortunately, his lack of length off the tee cost him at those events, but accuracy is favored over distance at Sedgefield Country Club, so if he can keep his iron play consistent this week, his driving accuracy is going to put him in contention on the weekend. He has finished T31 or better in five straight starts.

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