The Whitaker Group Unveils New Balance Sneaker Collaboration
New Balance and The Whitaker Group have announced the latest installment of their collaborative series with an updated version of the 1906U.
Set to drop later this month, The “TWG x New Balance 1906U “Willful Bias” will come in two colorways, Electric Teal and Sand Dune.
The collaboration reestablishes The Whitaker Group and New Balance’s ongoing commitment to continue their “Willful Bias” program. The initiative merges “the shared values of both entities: a unified commitment to push the world forward,” the press release read.
The Electric Teal colorway showcases a combination of Gulf Red and Olivine accents with synthetic and reflexive materials accentuating the bright colorway. The Sand Dune showcases a more toned-down colorway with Washed Amber and Team Red accents also featuring synthetic and reflexive materials.
Both styles are designed to achieve peak performance without sacrificing comfort coming equipped with an EVA foam midsole featuring NERGY cushioning, a stability web for midfoot support, and an Ndurance rubber outsole for superior traction.
In addition to the aesthetics and makeup of the shoe, The Whitaker Group also released “Building Better, Together,” a campaign video which is inspired by the collaboration with New Balance.
The initiative highlights “the importance of building dedicated spaces to help creatives, creators, and entrepreneurs discover, develop, and grow their craft.”
In the campaign video, two key characters want to grow their podcast studio and discover a larger mission as, “they choose to make space for other creatives and the community, making their purpose bigger. The new space, The Collective on Tuckaseegee in Charlotte North Carolina, includes a skatepark and several retail stores in the complex.
Additionally, several activations will be held at beSocial in Charlotte highlighting the numerous creatives involved in the campaign and a pitch competition for up-and-coming creative entrepreneurs from the surrounding community. Registration for the pitch competition is now open.
The “TWG x New Balance 1906U “Willful Bias” is currently available in a General Raffle at Social Status, APB, Prosper, and A Ma Maniére before officially launching on July 19 at 11 a.m. EST. Retailing for $170 in adult sizes, the shoes will be available online and wherever sneakers are sold.
