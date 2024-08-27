Under Armour's Hottest Sneaker Gives Flowers to Washington D.C.
Since its inception, Under Armour has been one of the leading brands at the intersection of athletics and culture. The brand has produced several collaborations that have been popular with athletes of various sports and sneakerheads who want to add to their collections.
For its latest collaboration, Under Armour has partnered with The Museum, a Washington D.C. black-owned streetwear brand, to release three new exclusive colorways of the UA Apparition sneakers.
Having gained a reputation as one of the most prominent streetwear brands in D.C., Museum co-founders, LeGreg Harrison and Muhammed Hill linked with Under Armour on the collab to release UA Apparition the in exclusive colorways which builds “on previous, successful collaborations like the UA x Museum Forge 96s, which came out in April 2024.”
Drawing inspiration from the vast assortment of flowers and gardens throughout the D.C. area, this collection of sneakers is also part of the Museum’s “Give ‘Em Their Flowers” campaign, which aims “to recognize and honor the unwavering support and loyalty of their community. “
“The Okame Cherry Tree” silhouette feathers pink blossoms that grow in spring in D.C., and is symbolic of the season of renewal. Equipped with petals and an eye-catching hue,” The Okame Cherry Tree” is a reminder of hope and new beginnings with a soft pink palette, intricate detailing, and subtle floral patterns.
The Cherry Blossoms Festival” pays homage to annual occurrences when D.C. honors the gift of cherry trees that it received from Japan in 1912. The shoes feature a design of cherry blossoms in full bloom, splashes of pink and white, and accents that reflect the festive atmosphere of this beloved event.
The striking silhouette is a reflection of friendship, family & the core values that embody community collaboration.
Rounding out the collection is the “Botanical Garden” colorway. As one of D.C.’s most beloved places, The Botanic Garden is a beautiful display of plant life from across the globe, attracting more than one million visitors yearly.
The sneaker design incorporates a combination of vibrant greens and a stunning floral arrangement, paying tribute to the diversity of its plant life. This silhouette is symbolic of “growth, harmony, and the beauty of nature.”
A select quantity of the Museum x UA Apparition sneakers will be available exclusively at Museum locations for a limited time starting Sunday, August 25th. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.