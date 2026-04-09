Zendaya Debuts On Cloudnova Moon Sneaker & Apparel Collection

In June 2024, Zendaya officially partnered with On as part of a multi-year collaboration. In less than two years, Zendaya has starred in global marketing campaigns, debuted new products, and debuted her co-created shoe.

Today, Zendaya and On began a new chapter in their partnership: their first co-created collection of footwear and apparel.

The On Cloudnova Moon Sneaker. | On.

The launch brings together Zendaya's perspective on modern sportswear with On's design expertise. It balances performance and personal style through refined silhouettes, color, and texture. A shared focus on detail runs throughout, bringing function and form together in a way that feels distinctly On.

Zendaya worked alongside longtime collaborator Law Roach. That perspective – instinctive, expressive, and personal – gives the collaboration its edge, and reflects On's connection to a broad, global community. "It's been so much fun to collaborate with Law and the On team on these essentials," said Zendaya in a press release.

Zendaya debuts new On apparel and sneakers. | On.

"We wanted to create pieces that feel versatile and easy to wear – styles that move with you across different moments. We started with the idea of making people feel confident and effortless, and we built everything out from there. Working with Spike Jonze brought that vision to life in a really special way – the world he created gave it a whole new dimension."

The co-created collection comes to life through an imaginative cinematic campaign film by Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonze. The centerpiece of the campaign is Shape of Dreams, a film set inside Zendaya's imagined design world, "The Dream Lab".

Throughout the film, the process takes on a surreal, boundary-defying quality as outfits stretch, shrink, and transform until they find their final form. Still-life imagery by acclaimed photographer Sean Thomas accompanies the film, bringing the viewer behind the scenes and spotlighting the new styles through the lens of the creative process.

Zendaya's new On apparel and footwear collection. | On.

The collection includes: Ribbed Tank Tops, Ribbed T-Shirts, Half-Zip Anoraks, Coach Jackets, Drawstring Midi Skirts, Parachute Pants, and Bermuda Shorts. Each piece is rooted in timeless style, with versatile constructions designed to move with you.

The footwear introduces the Cloudnova Moon – a sleek silhouette that recontextualizes the Cloudnova collection with an uncompromising aesthetic edge.

Zendaya's new On apparel and footwear collection. | On.

The campaign launches today, on April 9, 2026. Zendaya and On's first co-created collection will be available from April 16, 2026, at on.com, in On stores, and at select retailers worldwide.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.