Zendaya Debuts Her First Co-Created Shoe With On
In June 2024, Zendaya shook up the footwear industry by announcing a multi-year partnership with On. The award-winning actress and the Swiss sportswear brand have kept fans on their toes with several exciting collaborations.
Today, On and Zendaya marked a new chapter of their partnership by launching a new campaign titled, "Be Every You." It explores identity and the freedom to move as every version of yourself.
The campaign spotlights Zendaya in new, elevated apparel for Fall/Winter 2025, alongside the Cloudzone Moon — her first co-created footwear design with On.
Serving as both the muse and creative force, Zendaya shaped the story with longtime collaborator Law Roach, who styled the hero looks seen through the imagery and film.
"Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone. This story felt personal - a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole. To me it's about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself," Zendaya said in a press release.
The Cloudzone Moon is a bold update to the Cloudzone silhouette, pairing a breathable mesh upper with a supportive heel and added forefoot padding to cushion every step, balancing standout style with all-day comfort. Meanwhile, the sculpted midsole features next-gen CloudTec cushioning for enhanced softness and stability.
The campaign also spotlights On's latest apparel collection with fresh silhouettes crafted from lightweight, breathable materials designed for everyday versatility. Apparel items include a structured Bomber Jacket, a sleek Studio Bodysuit, and a Track Jacket with matching shorts.
A second footwear drop follows in October: the Cloudtilt Moon. It is softer in design and function. The Cloudtilt Moon is built for recovery and all-day ease, with a sock-like knit upper and ultra-cushioned CloudTec Phase sole.
The "Be Every You" campaign launches today, with the Cloudzone Moon and latest apparel available at on.com and On retail stores globally. The Cloudtilt Moon will be available from October 2, 2025.
The narrative of the campaign embraces contrasts and the layers that define who we are as people. Narrated by Zendaya, the script feels intimate and self-reflective.
The story captures how the collection (from performance-inspired pieces to elevated, everyday looks) shifts with mood and how each of us chooses to show up.
