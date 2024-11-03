Anthony Edwards Teases Upcoming "Iron Metallic" Adidas Sneakers
Halloween is in the rearview mirror, but that did not stop Anthony Edwards from rocking shades of orange and black on his signature adidas sneakers last night.
During Saturday night's game, Edwards provided 21 points in the Timberwolves' loss to the San Antonio Spurs. More importantly for sneakerheads, the NBA All-Star previewed an upcoming colorway of the adidas AE 1 Low.
After months of rumors and unofficial pictures, fans got their first look at the adidas AE 1 Low "Iron Metallic" or "Iron Sharpens Iron" colorway on the floor of the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the basketball shoes.
The adidas AE 1 Low "Iron Metallic" is rumored to release on Black Friday this year. Shoppers will be able to purchase the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes on Friday, November 29. While consumers wait for the official drop, they can check out the adidas website for additional colorways of Edwards' debut hoop shoe.
The "Iron Metallic" colorway sports a Metallic Silver upper on the TPU sidewall caging, contrasted by a black mesh upper and inner bootie. The adidas logos, Edwards logos, and laces provide the pop with Solar Orange.
Meanwhile, the tech specs for the model remain the same. The combined BOOST and Lightstrike midsole is ultra-lightweight and adds strong energy return for explosive movement. Lastly, the rubber outsole provides traction to help propel hoopers to the bucket.
The Halloween-themed kicks come on the heels of the latest amazing advertisement from adidas (linked above). Since launching Edwards' signature sneaker line, adidas has not shied away from provocative commercials.
Even better, adidas and Edwards have also found a sense of humor in many of their videos. Rather than pay for television spots, most of Edwards' ads organically go viral online.
The 2024-25 NBA season just got started, but Edwards is already in full-sprint with his adidas marketing campaign. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.