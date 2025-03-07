Bam Adebayo shares secret sauce to NBA longevity and player-exclusive sneakers
NBA fans can always count on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo for two things: playing at a high level every night and rocking Air Jordans in player-exclusive colorways that excite the sneaker community.
But Adebayo's sneaker deal with Jordan Brand does not happen if he isn't one of the most reliable big men in the league. Part of Adebayo's secret sauce includes science-backed wellness supplements.
Earlier this week, Adebayo and BodyHealth officially launched their NSF Sports Certified product line. The three-time NBA All-Star and the athlete-approved company want to redefine the game of protein-focused supplements.
Adebayo's line with BodyHealth (complete breakdown below) includes Amino Acids, Greens, and Reds. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Adebayo about his legendary fitness routine and equally astounding sneaker rotation.
What made you want to partner with BodyHealth over competing companies?
They have some of the most healthy products. As athletes, we can't put everything in our bodies. It just is what it is. Like, we have everything from A-Z on our banned list of supplements that we can't take, and this is one of the things that's safe for athletes.
What made you focus on Amino Acids, Greens and Reds with your line?
I want to be able to build muscle, boost my performance, and then recover faster. Those all really cover the essentials of me as an athlete, what I want, and what I need to perform at the highest level when I'm out here competing.
Would you recommend BodyHealth for weekend warriors like me?
(Laughs) I think it's right for anybody who's really trying to just get in great shape, build muscle, and recover faster, even for weekend warriors.
You're one of the most durable big men in the NBA. What's the secret of not missing games?
Some of it is you just putting yourself in the right place at the right time, and a lot of things happen. But for the first part, it's really taking care of your body. That's the biggest thing for me. You really have to listen to your body and understand that you can't put everything in your body.
You can't expect to play 82 games in the NBA season while eating whatever, drinking whatever, or partying on the weekends. It just comes down to really understanding what you put in your body.
From there, it's understanding how hard you can push your body, but also recovery is a part of being able to play. Sometimes, you do have to sit down and chill. So, I feel like that's the key for me.
Are there any mistakes you see other players in the NBA making, whether it's like diet or recovery?
Everybody's different. I don't know everybody's personal life in the NBA, but everybody has their different flaws. I'm not a person that really goes out, but, you know, some dudes can go out and still be who they are, but they're one thing might not be able to eat greasy foods.
Switching gears to sneakers. You have some amazing Air Jordan 39 colorways this year. What is your favorite player-exclusive colorway so far?
My personal favorite PE would probably be my mom's. Being able to just shed light on that lady and for everybody to understand and know how much she's really done for me as her son, not only the athlete but her son just deep down.
For me, I feel like it's my duty every time I make a PE for a new shoe, 39, 40, continuing on. She'll always be a part of it because she's always been a part of my journey.
To have my mom on a shoe, for her to be in the stands, watching me, knowing that colorway is meant for me. I feel like it's just a special bond between me and her.
Last question: if you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth against aliens, what shoes would you wear?
Ooh! If I was in Space Jam? Man... I would say some Jordan 11s.
Any specific colorway, or would it be a player-exclusive for the occasion?
I mean, I would always want to be player-exclusive, but if I had to choose a non-player-exclusive, it would definitely be 'Cool Grey.' The 'Cool Grey' is just one of those Jordan 11s where when you see it, you know exactly what it is.
Like you know the shoe, you know the name, everybody knows when you say 'Cool Grey,' everybody instantly thinks about the Jordan 11.
Adebayo's supplement routine
Perfect Amino: first thing in the morning as well as before and after games and workouts
Greens: first thing in the morning. All the green superfoods to start the day.
Reds: early afternoon boost - tons of nutrients that help act as an afternoon pick-me-up.
More NBA Sneakers News
Will the Air Jordan 4 "Abundance" sell out this Saturday?
Why the Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Shorts" is available below retail price.
De'Aaron Fox celebrates Kentucky Wildcats with "Lexington" sneakers.
Kobe Bryant's 2008 Olympic sneakers inspired new Nike tennis shoes.
Kara Lawson debuts the Nike Kobe 9 EM "Duke Blue Devils" colorway.