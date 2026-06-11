Caitlin Clark Honors Taylor Swift With Nike Kobe 6 "Eras Tour"

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has always been known as a sneakerhead. However, she is also very interested in music. Before Thursday night's game against the Chicago Sky, Clark combined those two interests in an epic footwear tribute to the biggest popstar in the world.

Before tip-off, Clark took the court in the never-before-seen Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tour" colorway. The Fever confirmed the colorway name in social media posts. They stopped short of mentioning Taylor Swift by name, but her Eras Tour was a massive 149-show tour that hit 51 cities across five continents.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tour"

The "Eras Tour" colorway featured a rainbow gradient design on the snakeskin-inspired upper. It faded from red to yellow to green with navy details. The Kobe logo pops off in light blue, while the white laces and outsole complete the shimmering aesthetic. Unlike her Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Midwest Lakes" colorway, Clark probably had more of a voice in the design process of this shoe.

Meanwhile, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro needs no introduction. It is an updated version of Kobe Bryant's sixth signature sneaker. Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 6 on Christmas Day 2010, and Nike re-released it a decade later. Clark has primarily worn the model throughout her college and WNBA career. Not to mention, it is the most-worn shoe in the NBA and WNBA year after year.

Caitlin Clark's Nike Sneakers

SWIFTIE: Caitlin Clark debuts her “Eras Tour” Nike Kobe 6 PE 🌈



📷 @IndianaFever pic.twitter.com/8eQVhBRBpE — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 11, 2026

It goes without saying that Clark's Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tour" colorway will not be released. But Clark and Nike are marketing masterminds and know how to go viral on a night when most sports fans are tuned into the FIFA World Cup.

This is yet another player-exclusive colorway for Clark, while fans eagerly await her first signature basketball shoe. Clark is expected to debut the Nike Caitlin 1 soon, ahead of its September 2026 launch date. We already know pricing and colorways for the unreleased shoe.

Caitlin Clark's Nike Contract

Caitlin Clark debuts her new Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tour" PE 🎤🪩 pic.twitter.com/lrOZX8COxc — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 11, 2026

In April 2024, Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. Over the past two years, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. In August 2025, Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo and launched her apparel collection. Fans can shop that apparel collection at Nike and select retailers.

As we get closer to the Nike Caitlin 1 launch, it is safe to expect Clark to rock as many player-exclusive Nike Kobe colorways as possible. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.