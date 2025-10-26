Christmas Comes Early for Ja Morant's Signature Nike Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
There are a handful of important dates on the NBA calendar that players and their respective sneaker brands circle as key moments. Of course, Christmas Day is one of the most important, and Nike's signature athletes regularly debut their holiday-themed kicks in front of an audience flush with gift cards.
However, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has voiced his displeasure with fans leaking pictures of his unreleased basketball shoes, spoiling the big reveal. In the past, Morant has shared pictures of unreleased sneakers himself. Last night, he took it one step further.
Nike Ja 3 'Christmas'
On Saturday night, the Grizzlies soundly defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-103. Morant provided 19 points and eight assists, which is unsurprising. However, the NBA All-Star shocked fans by debuting the upcoming Nike Ja 3 'Christmas' colorway.
Nike has not yet officially announced the release information for any of its Holiday 2025 basketball shoes. However, the Nike Ja 3 'Christmas' colorway is expected to be released on Friday, December 26.
The shoes will be available on the Nike SNKRS app for $135 in adult sizes. In the meantime, athletes and fans can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Ja 3 in full-family sizing at Nike.com.
Details
The Nike Ja 3 'Christmas' sports a white upper with scratch marks that fade from Volt to Bright Crimson to create a seasonal theme. The Nike Swoosh logo and signature Ja branding pop off the shoe in black.
It is safe to assume Morant will have more tricks up his sleeve come Christmas Day and will debut a different colorway to keep the sneaker community on its toes.
Morant debuted the Nike Ja 3 last spring in the NBA Playoffs. Over the summer, he embarked on his first world tour with Nike. Together, Morant and Nike built hype for the shoe with multiple limited-edition releases. Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill touted the shoe's global sales numbers in a CNBC interview.
Tech Specs
In addition to looking sharp, the Nike Ja 3 features solid performance technology. Tech specs include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning.
Last but not least, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story. The scratch marks create a fierce aesthetic that has helped make the shoe one of the most popular models on the market.
Halloween is not even here yet, and Morant is already handing out Christmas surprises. Fans can expect more exciting developments as the season progresses. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.