Devin Booker celebrates Steve Nash's birthday with the Nike Book 1
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Utah Jazz 135-127 in overtime on Friday night. Devin Booker led the way with 47 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists. Best of all, Booker paid homage to a Suns legend in the process.
Yesterday was Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash's 51st birthday. Nash is remembered fondly in Phoenix for leading the seven-seconds or less offense and winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards. However, sneakerheads remember Nash for more than basketball.
Nash was always a step ahead of the competition, even wearing low-top basketball shoes before Kobe Bryant popularized the trend. Given Nash's birthday and impact on Phoenix and sneaker culture, it was perfectly fitting that Booker give him his flowers.
Booker debuted the Nike Book 1 in a player-exclusive colorway that paid homage to Nash's iconic hoop shoes: the Nike Cradle Rock Low. The colorway sported a white upper, purple Swoosh logos, and black detailing.
It was essentially a "Phoenix Suns Home" colorway that Nash debuted in 2009 (this was long before players could wear shoes beyond their team colors). However, Nash was ahead of his time with the low-cut, lifestyle-friendly sneakers.
Unfortunately for Suns fans, this colorway is a player-exclusive and will not be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of Booker's first signature basketball shoe ($103-$140 in adult sizes) on the Nike website.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Booker is the all-time leading scorer in Suns' franchise history, but he remains down-to-earth as always.