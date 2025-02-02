Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers Get Oregon Ducks Colorways
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is one of the most loyal NBA superstars. Booker has played for the Phoenix Suns his entire professional career and always paid homage to his alma mater, the Kentucky Wildcats.
Additionally, Booker has always toed the company line for his signature sneaker sponsor. However, the Oregon Ducks are known as "Nike U," which means its student-athletes are always treated to the brand's best products in school colors.
This weekend, the University of Oregon's athletic department's social media team shared pictures of their latest delivery. Nike supplied the Ducks with two player-exclusive colorways of Booker's first signature basketball shoe.
The Nike Book 1 "Oregon Ducks" appears in home and away colorways. The home colorway features a white upper, laces, and midsole. Meanwhile, the Swooshes, Oregon branding, and Booker logos appear in green with yellow accents.
Conversely, the away colorway sports a green upper contrasted by yellow branding and hints of white to accentuate the school colors. Both shoes feature Oregon's retro "UO" logo instead of the modern "O" branding.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, the Nike Book 1 "Oregon Ducks" home and away colorways will never be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other iteration of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and the top-loaded midfoot strong plastic plate providing stability.
Nike has reimagined Booker's debut hoop shoe in several college colorways, and all of them have been well-received by hoopers.
