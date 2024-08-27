Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Debuts His Signature Sneaker
NBA veteran forward Montrezl Harrel may be on the fringes of the league. The 30-year-old missed all of last season due to an ACL injury and is currently an unrestricted free agent.
However, as an undersized post player, Harrel has had to rely on unrelenting self-confidence since entering the NBA. That is why Harrel is launching his first signature sneaker at this precarious time in his career.
Thanks to sneaker news outlet ATATF, basketball fans got a detailed look at Harrel's debut basketball shoe. Below is the Instagram post and a breakdown of what we know about the "Trezl 1".
According to reporting, Harrell played in his own signature shoe, the Trezl 1, at the AEBL (Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League) Championship game.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads in the comments were quick to point out these hoop shoes were designed by Sia Collective. The brand is known for its luxury streetwear with a modern twist. At this time, the release information for the Trezl 1 remains as uncertain as Harrel's future in the NBA.
After winning the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award while playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrel had quick stops at the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers.
Last August, Harrel suffered an ACL injury, and the 76ers waived him before the start of the NBA regular season. Hopefully, Harrel will hook up with a team and get to promote his signature sneaker on NBA courts.
