Far Out: Kyrie Irving's Latest Sneakers Take On Trippy Colorway
Over the past year, Kyrie Irving has done the impossible. In addition to leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, he successfully launched the second signature sneaker line of his career.
Irving's debut basketball shoe, the ANTA KAI 1, took the sneaker world by storm. Not many casual fans knew much about the Chinese brand, and now Irving is elevating it to new heights.
On Saturday afternoon, Irving and ANTA announced the release of the highly anticipated "KAI-LEIDOSCOPE" colorway. This latest addition to Irving's signature line embodies his unparalleled style on the court, capturing the essence of his dynamic and unpredictable offensive game.
The colorway is inspired by Irving's "offensive kaleidoscope," a mesmerizing blend of silky dribble moves, exquisite footwork, and sharp finishing ability.
The silhouette sports a sleek black and silver base, reminiscent of a classic toy kaleidoscope. The striking accents of red and blue symbolize the brilliant reflections of light that dance with every movement.
Lastly, the colorway also features gradient hues on the tongue and inner lining, echoing the vivid, shifting world inside a kaleidoscope. These elements come together to create a design that is as visually stunning as it is symbolic of Irving's on-court prowess.
The ANTA KAI 1 "KAI-LEIDOSCOPE" will be available for purchase on August 31, 2024, exclusively at ANTA.com and select retailers, including new partners Shoe Palace and Hibbett as well as other select retailers.
The NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans can count on Irving making more noise with his signature sneaker line. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.