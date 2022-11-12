Four Best Kobe Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

Skip to main content

Four Best Kobes Worn in NBA Last Night

Ranking the four best shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line worn in the NBA last night.
There is never a shortage of incredible basketball shoes worn in the NBA on a nightly basis. Nike maintains a firm grip on the league, with over 60% of players dawning the Swoosh logo on the court.

Additionally, shoes from the late-great Kobe Bryant's signature line remain extremely popular with the younger generation of players. Below are the four best Nike Kobes worn in the NBA on November 12, 2022.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE

Blue and red Nike Kobe shoes.

Devin Booker wore a Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE.

Player: Devin Booker

Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE

How to Buy: Unfortunately, this player-exclusive colorway (PE) has never released to the public. However, fans can still shop the Nike Kobe 5 Protro on sneaker resale sites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita'

Black and white Nike Kobe shoes.

Saddiq Bey wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita.'

Player: Saddiq Bey

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita'

How to Buy: Fans can still get their hands on these shoes, but they will come with a hefty price tag. According to StockX, the average resale price for the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita' is $676.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

Red and black Nike Kobe shoes.

Troy Brown Jr. wore the 

Player: Troy Brown Jr.

Shoe: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'University Red'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 9 was released way back in 2014 and remains a favorite among players. Fans can purchase the 'University Red' colorway on sneaker resale sites for roughly $500.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Draft Day PE'

View of white, purple, and teal Nike Kobe shoes.

Malik Monk wore the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Draft Day PE'.

Player: Malik Monk

Shoe: Nike Kobe 5 Protro

How to Buy: Similar to Devin Booker's shoes, Malik Monk wore a player-exclusive colorway on Friday night. It was a nod to the 'Draft Day' colorway, which appeared on multiple models from the Kobe line. 

