How Jalen Williams Keeps His Cool With Adidas Climacool Laced Shoes

Jalen Williams, aka "J-Dub," is one of the cornerstones of the Oklahoma City Thunder's elite core. Selected 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, the 6'5" swingman has established himself as a top two way player in the league.

Already an NBA Champion and All-Star at just 24 years old, Williams is known for his impeccable style. He is the face of the adidas Spring/Summer 2026 Climacool campaign, bridging the gap between elite performance and futuristic streetwear.

The centerpiece of the collection, the CLIMACOOL LACED, is a game-changer in footwear manufacturing, utilizing a 3D-printed lattice structure and digital light synthesis to create a seamless, monolithic design.

Just like J-Dub's game on the court, the CLIMACOOL LACED is a one of one. Kicks On SI caught up with Williams, and we spoke about representing adidas' latest innovative shoe, how OKC can repeat as champions, and who on OKC would try to steal his sneakers.

You signed with adidas as a rookie in 2022 and are now fronting major global campaigns with the brand. How does it feel to be the one introducing this specific "new era" of adidas tech?

Man… it's an honor. I was already connected with adidas when I came into the league, so to now be part of introducing the next wave of shoes for the brand is really cool. Fashion and my fits are important to me, so it's dope to be able to also be part of a lifestyle shoe.

The shoes are crazy futuristic, too. With 3D printing, the designs are something totally different. I'm big on style and trying new things, so being able to represent something that's pushing the game forward like that is special.

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Climacool Laced shoes. | adidas

What are basketball players and those who wear the shoes off the court going to love about the adidas CLIMACOOL?

As hoopers, we're in our shoes all day, practice, games, etc., so when you finally get to take those off and throw something like this on, it's a game-changer. They're super lightweight, and the breathability is crazy.

Tell us about the design of your adidas logo?

It's really just about representing me and where I come from. JDub is what people know me as, so the logo is meant to capture that identity and keep it simple and clean.

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol. 9. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Last season, you debuted player-exclusive colorways of the Harden Vol 9. How was it to wear those?

I loved them. [James] Harden's my guy, and the Vol. 9 is a crazy shoe. Being able to put my own spin on it with the PE's was really cool. It's always special when you get to wear something that reflects your own passions and achievements, like my Pinky and the Brain pair, or even the Championship ones. It's all a blessing.

As defending champions, what have you learned about yourself and your team this season?

When the chemistry and energy between the team are right off the court, it carries over into how we play. We're always grinding, but we're also making sure we're staying close and having fun as a group.

Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol. 9. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Who on the Thunder is most likely to "borrow" your sneakers from the locker room without you knowing?

Probably Lu [Dort], for sure. But honestly, I'm not letting anybody near these. These are mine, haha.