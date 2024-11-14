Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores 59 Points in Nike Freak 6
It became clear early in last night's game between the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks that Giannis Antetokounmpo was in for a big night. Antetokounmpo scored 22 of the Bucks' 24 first-quarter points.
Antetokounmpo eventually finished with 59 points in the Bucks' 127-120 overtime victory against the Pistons. Antetokounmpo finished five points shy of his career-high 64 set last season. However, he did a great job promoting his newly-released sixth signature sneaker.
Earlier this year, Nike launched Antetokounmpo's sixth signature basketball shoe for the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans have seen the perennial NBA All-Star debut several exciting colorways and, last night, another new style.
The Nike Freak 6 is available in multiple colorways for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Even better, some styles have already been marked down and are almost guaranteed to drop in price continuously.
Unfortunately, Nike has not yet released the colorway Antetokounmpo wore during last night's game. It looks like a player-exclusive version of his "Halloween" colorway that dropped last month. Except the orange and green colors were flipped.
Regardless of the colorway, the Nike Freak 6 is one of the best performance basketball shoes the brand has to offer. The herringbone traction pattern on the outsole helps players stop on a dime, while the Air Zoom cushioning helps keep legs fresh for the whole game.
Antetokounmpo has a strong business relationship with Nike. Although he grew up partial to adidas, an issue with the brand caused him to go to Nike. Antetokounmpo signed his first sneaker deal with Nike in 2013.
A few years later, both parties agreed to a contract extension in 2017, which included a signature sneaker line. The Nike Zoom Freak line launched in June 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.