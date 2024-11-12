LaMelo Ball's PUMA Sneakers Show Love to Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets' star point guard LaMelo Bell is off to a scorching start to the season, currently sitting top-five in scoring with almost 30 points per game. His PUMA signature sneaker - the MB.04 - continues to turn heads on the court, matching his prolific game.
PUMA has revealed the latest colorway - Iridescent - of Ball's shoe, in an attention-grabbing blue and purple combination that is engulfed in alien tentacles with the All-Star's phrases hidden in the design.
The PUMA MB.04 features a supportive double-layered mesh upper and NITROFOAM cushioning for on-court power, plus an iridescent hornet at the heel.
The PUMA MB.04 "Iridescent" colorway launches on Friday, November 15. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the performance basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs.
The PUMA MB.04 "Iridescent" colorway features a 5D printed upper, "1 OF ONE" and "RARE" hidden throughout, plus a hovering spaceship, flames, "NOT FROM HERE" and "RARE" wording on the sole and heel.
PUMA recently unveiled a new all-orange colorway of Ball's lifestyle sneaker, the “LaFrancé Gifted.” The brand bet big on Ball as a rookie, and now both partners have benefited from excellent teamwork over the past few years.
Early into the season, Ball has the Hornets in playoff position as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 4-6 record thus far. Charlotte's star has been especially clutch in the fourth quarter, leading the league in scoring with 11.1 points per game in the period, toping the likes of Cam Thomas, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant, among others.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated'sKicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.