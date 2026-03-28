James Harden's Adidas Shoes Honor McDonald's All American Game

Long before Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden built a massive fanbase built on buckets, beards, and sneakers, he was a McDonald's All-American in 2007. The former Artesia High School standout continues to represent the annual star-studded exhibition game with his signature adidas sneaker line.

Harden's last three signature hoop shoes have all received special McDonald's-themed colorways for the big game, but the newest version might be the best yet. Throughout this past week, Harden has worn the adidas Harden Vol. 10 in the "McDonald's All-American" colorway.

adidas Harden Vol. 10 "McDonald's All-American"

If the colorway looks familiar, it is because it is remarkably similar to the upcoming "Weatherman" colorway, which adidas has teased since it first unveiled Harden's tenth signature basketball shoe in November 2025.

The most notable exception between the "Weatherman" and "McDonald's All American" colorways is the McDonald's All American logo stamped on the heels. It may seem like a simple adjustment, but fans love the reliability of McDonald's food and Harden's prolific playstyle.

Release Information

The silhouette sports a gradient design featuring black, purple, orange, and yellow as a nod to the Doppler radar map, which southwest residents know all too well. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is associated with the colorway, and most sneaker outlets believe the shoes will be released in the future.

The "McDonald's All-American" colorway will not be released to the public, but we are hopeful that the "Weatherman" colorway drops at some point this year. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from several general-release colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 10 at or below the retail price of $160 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

Harden's Arizona Connection

James Harden debuts the adidas Harden Vol 10 “McDonald's All American” 🏀 pic.twitter.com/W8zUFOKfDD — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) March 25, 2026

Adidas has been the official sponsor of the McDonald's All-American Game since 2012. The 49th annual McDonald's All American Games will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Of course, that is a short drive to Harden's alma mater, Arizona State University, located in Tempe. Even better, the Cavaliers will be on a West Coast road trip that week. So, perhaps there will be more Harden-themed gear at the adidas-sponsored event.

adidas x McDonald's All American Game

James Harden debuts the adidas Harden Volume 10 McDonald's All American PE 🍟 @JHarden13



📷 @cavs pic.twitter.com/pFs2WNnhs2 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 25, 2026

In addition to Harden, NBA fans can expect all of the adidas signature athletes to debut McDonald's All American colorways on their shoes this week.

Between Harden and Williams, fans can expect more news on the adidas Harden Vol. 10 this Spring. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.