James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol. 9 "Ice Metallic"
James Harden overcame a frosty start to help lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 102-92 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Harden tallied 18 points and seven assists in a new pair of sneakers.
Earlier this month, Harden debuted his ninth signature sneaker with adidas. The adidas Harden Vol. 9 launched in China the day after Christmas and is scheduled for a global launch in late January.
Harden has already shared the release dates for the first six colorways of his ninth signature sneaker. Much to the delight of fans, Harden went out of order and played in one of the last colorways scheduled to be released.
On Friday night, the perennial NBA All-Star debuted the adidas Harden Vol. 9 in the "Ice Metallic" colorway. The ultra-clean colorway sports a light blue upper contrasted with white detailing.
Unfortunately for fans, the kicks do not hit shelves until May 2025 for $160 in adult sizes. But who can blame Harden for breaking out the shoe way ahead of schedule?
The "Ice Metallic" colorway perfectly complemented the Clippers' City Edition uniforms. Hopefully, this is a pairing we get to see more of down the stretch of the NBA regular season.
In addition to looking and playing well, Harden had a cool moment before the game. He reunited with John Hao. Harden reached out to Hao after the 2023 Michigan State shooting, and the two have remained friends ever since.
Thanks to his play, persona, and style, it is easy to understand why Harden's signature adidas sneakers continue to dominate the conversation among NBA fans.
2025 is sure to be another exciting year for Harden and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.