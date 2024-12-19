James Harden Reveals Release Dates for Adidas Harden Vol. 9
No NBA player does a better job of self-promoting his signature sneaker line than James Harden. The LA Clippers guard provides equal parts flash and substance when marketing his adidas basketball shoes.
Look no further than earlier this week when Harden rolled up to a Clippers game wearing his unreleased ninth signature sneaker and proceeded to drop 41 points in a stunning fashion.
Harden has routinely said he has the best basketball shoe line in the NBA for the past few years. Now, the perennial NBA All-Star has revealed the release dates for the first six colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 9.
Thanks to Harden, we now know the adidas Harden Vol. 9 will drop in at least six colorways throughout the first five months of 2025.
- December 26: Year of the Snake (purple and black) is a China exclusive.
- January 25: Cyber Metallic (silver and black).
- February 22: Pearlized (white and black).
- March 15: Metamorphosis (green and black).
- April 5: Hell Cat (black and red).
- May 10: Ice Metallic (blue and silver).
Adidas has not yet announced pricing or official tech specs. However, the performance basketball shoe is expected to retail at $160 in adult sizes and feature the best technology the brand has to offer.
Even better, the adidas Harden Vol. 9 continues to push the envelope for what a basketball shoe is supposed to look like. The model sports a futuristic aesthetic with minimal branding.
Adding to the excitement, adidas has launched a stealthy marketing campaign for Harden's upcoming shoe around Los Angeles.
While basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts wait for the launch of the adidas Harden Vol. 9, online shoppers wanting to purchase Harden's eighth signature sneaker can find it in select styles and sizes at adidas.
After starting his career with Nike, Harden switched to adidas during his rise to stardom with the Houston Rockets. Harden signed a 13-year, $200 million contract with adidas in 2015. The veteran guard has switched teams many times, but has found a reliable partner in adidas.
It is sure to be another exciting season for Harden and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.