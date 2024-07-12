Kelsey Plum Debuts Delicious New Under Armour Sneakers
The back-to-back WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces are rounding into shape this season, and Kelsey Plum has been a major factor on the court. Plum has also been a big player in the sneaker world.
The 3x WNBA All-Star is not just the face of Under Armour's women's basketball division but an equal part of the brand's overall strategy. Throughout the season, Plum has debuted several player-exclusive colorways of the UA Breakthru 5.
So far, Plum has worn sneakers that taunt her haters and kicks that celebrate her love for the UFC. More recently, Under Armour has cooked up something delicious for Plum.
Under Armour shared detailed pics of the unreleased kicks on Instagram. The caption read, "SMOOTH like @kelseyplum10’s game. The Breakthru 5 “Plum-Berry” PE is inspired by Kelsey’s love for strawberry & blueberry smoothies."
Inspired by her deep love for strawberry and blueberry smoothies, Plum's custom UA Breakthru 5 sneakers feature a vibrant purple hue with speckles - a unique design that represents the color and effect that results when these two fruits are blended together.
The heel tab features a classic red and white straw pattern, and a tab on the tongue of the shoe reads "Plum-Berry." Smoothies are a part of Kelsey's daily routine, and Under Armour wanted to create a fun take on one of her favorite snacks.
Plum debuted these player-exclusive sneakers earlier this week, and fans should expect to see them again before the WNBA All-Star break. In the meantime, online shoppers can check out the brand's entire footwear catalog on the Under Armour website.
With Plum and Stephen Curry playing in the 2024 Summer Olympics, it is sure to be an exciting summer for Under Armour. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Stephen Curry shows off "Team USA" sneakers before Paris Olympics.