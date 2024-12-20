LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 22 "Duke Blue Devils"
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Centuries from now, academic scholars and researchers will still be vexed by unknowable answers. How were the pyramids built, and which college would LeBron James have played for had he not gone pro straight out of high school?
James is now closing in on 40 years old and has switched teams in the NBA a handful of times. However, James continues to show love to different college basketball programs with his Nike sneakers.
Earlier this month, James wore the Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive "Oregon Ducks" colorway. During last night's game against the Sacramento Kings, James used his kicks to pay homage to the Duke Blue Devils.
The player-exclusive colorway sported a Royal Blue upper contrasted by white detailing. Duke's iconic "D'' logo, along with Nike and LeBron co-branding, appears in white. The black outsole provides the foundation of the basketball shoe.
While fans can choose from multiple general-release colorways, the "Duke Blue Devils" colorway will never hit shelves. However, online shoppers can find several general release colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
In addition to looking sharp, the Nike LeBron 22 performs at the highest levels. The hoop shoe introduced a new midfoot saddle construction that acts as a guardrail and provides a natural sense of control and stability.
Additionally, it features Cushlon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.
The University of Duke is a blue-blood program that enjoys a close relationship with Nike. Duke's men's and women's basketball teams always receive player-exclusive colorways of Nike's signature sneakers.
James continues to drive fans wild by achieving the impossible on the court and leading the conversation in the sneaker world.
Basketball fans can expect Nike and James to make even more sneaker history throughout the upcoming NBA season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.