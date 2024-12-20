Watch Nikola Jokic's Amazing First Sneaker Commercial
The past years have proven this is the Nikola Jokic decade in the NBA. Jokic has won three NBA MVP awards and several other prestigious honors.
Fans all over the world have clamored for the Serbian superstar to get his own signature sneaker, and that finally happened this season. Jokic teamed up with the Chinese brand 361 Degrees to launch the JOKER 1 earlier this month.
Now, the big man is starring in the first commercial for the JOKER 1. The ad does an excellent job of highlighting Jokic's laid-back yet determined personality. Below is the video from 361 Degree shared on social media.
Throughout the 51-second advertisement, Jokic appeals to underdogs all over the world. "Maybe you're someone like me, an underdog from a small town. But you can be whatever you want," said Jokic.
It is worth remembering that Jokic was the 41st overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft. His rise to global superstardom was far from predetermined. The 29-year-old's ascension in the sneaker industry is even more surprising.
The highly anticipated global launch, themed "Disrupting The Game," took place on December 2 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. In China, exclusive launches are scheduled for December 14 in Chengdu and December 21 in Hangzhou.
The JOKER 1 is just the beginning. 361 Degrees plans to expand Jokic's product line with footwear, apparel, and basketball gear, offering fans a complete basketball lifestyle. Online shoppers struggling to find his sneakers in stores can find them online at trusted sneaker resale websites StockX and eBay.
Jokic started his career with Nike before signing a multi-year signature sneaker deal with 361 Degrees in late 2023. He joins teammate Aaron Gordon who also has his own hoop shoe line with the Chinese sportswear company.
Basketball players and fans can expect more heat from Joker and 361 Degrees throughout the rest of the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.