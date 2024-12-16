LeBron James Returns to Action in Nike LeBron 22 "Oregon Ducks"
After an eight-day layoff due to a combination of left foot soreness and personal reasons, LeBron James returned to action in stunning fashion on Sunday night.
James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 39-year-old tallied an unbelievable 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.
Best of all, James used his highly anticipated game to debut a player-exclusive colorway of his 22nd signature Nike basketball shoe. James debuted the Nike LeBron 22 in the 'Oregon Ducks' colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what athletes and fans must know about the sneakers.
James wore the Nike LeBron 22 throughout his gold medal run with Team USA in the Paris Summer Olympics. However, the model officially launched on November 1, 2024. Online shoppers can find the Nike LeBron 22 in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
While fans can choose from multiple general-release colorways, the 'Oregon Ducks' colorway will never hit shelves. The player-exclusive colorway sported an Apple Green upper contrasted by yellow detailing. Oregon's iconic "O'' logo along with Nike and LeBron co-branding appear in yellow.
In addition to looking good, the Nike LeBron 22 performs at a high level. The model introduced a new midfoot saddle construction that acts as a guardrail and provides a natural sense of control and stability.
It also features Cushlon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.
The University of Oregon is known as "Nike U" thanks to its close relationship with alum and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The Ducks' basketball teams always receive player-exclusive colorways of Nike's signature sneakers.
Additionally, James enjoys showing love to college basketball programs. Over the past two years, many of James' best sneakers have been player-exclusive colorways from various Nike-sponsored college basketball programs.
James continues to drive fans wild by achieving the impossible on the court and leading the conversation in the sneaker world.
Basketball fans can expect Nike and James to make even more sneaker history throughout the upcoming NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.