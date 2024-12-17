First Look: Zion Williamson's 4th Jordan Brand Signature Sneaker
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson enjoyed a strong comeback season last year. Unfortunately for the NBA All-Star, this season is off to another slow start due to injuries.
Despite missing significant time in all but one season of his professional career, Williamson is still able to move the needle in the sneaker industry. Jordan Brand has launched three sneakers in Williamson's signature line, and a fourth model is on the way.
On Tuesday morning, multiple sneaker outlets began circulating a picture of the unreleased Jordan Zion 4. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what we know about Williamson's upcoming basketball shoe.
In the Sneaker News social media post above, fans get a rear view of the Jordan Zion 4. The unreleased model appears in a colorway sporting shades of metallic silver, black, and green. A visible Air Zoom unit appears on the side, and Jumpman and Zion logos are on the heels.
Currently, there is no official release information, pricing, or tech specs for the Jordan Zion 4. However, the model is running behind its normal schedule. Williamson's third sneaker launched in September 2023 for $140 in adult sizes. The fourth sneaker will not arrive until early 2025.
Luckily for impatient athletes and fans can find Williamson's signature sneakers available at a major discount in several colorways on the Nike website.
In July 2019, Williamson signed a five-year, $75 million contract with Jordan Brand. There have not been any updates on Williamson and Jordan Brand's plans for the future.
At the time of his signing, Williamson inked one of the richest sneaker deals for a rookie in NBA history. However, Williamson has largely failed to live up to the hype he generated during his one college season with the Duke Blue Devils.
This past summer, Williamson traveled to China with other signature Jordan Brand athletes as part of the company's first-ever "Family Tour."
The event was a spectacle for all fans while also letting it be known that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has a signature sneaker on the way. Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook was left at home.
Hopefully, Williamson can return to action soon and breathe new life into his signature sneaker line. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.