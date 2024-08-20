PUMA & Breanna Stewart Reveal Harry Potter Sneakers
It has been less than two weeks since winning an Olympic gold medal, and the reigning league WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart is already making noise with the New York Liberty. They have already picked up win over the Los Angeles Sparks and a playoff birth-clinching victory of the Las Vegas Aces.
Now as the team faces off against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night, Stewart will have a fresh pair of kicks to debut.
The self-proclaimed Harry Potter aficionado will premiere a new colorway of her PUMA signature shoe celebrating the famous book and film series.
In collaboration with the Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products team and featuring graphics inspired by the iconic characters and storylines, the new colorway combines magic and on-court performance.
According to PUMA, the Stewie 3 'Harry Potter' is engineered for dominance on the court – featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning.
That means enhanced energy return and stability when driving the lane, pulling up from deep, or crashing the backboard.
Beyond the design elements, the new Stewie 3 features additional technology highlights including:
CUSHIONING: Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability.
GRIP: High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most.
SUPPORT: Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort.
STABILITY: Floral-themed TPU cage for improved lateral and heel stability.
The Stewie 3 Harry Potter arrives September 6 via the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full size run for $130 in adult sizes.
The WNBA regular season is hitting its final stretch and it is sure to bring plenty of exciting sneaker stories. Fans can follow Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
