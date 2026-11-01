Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Sneakers of October

The 2026-27 NBA season is well underway, with the first calendar month already down. One of our favorite traditions of each season is breaking down the best footwear on a monthly basis.

From Opening Night to Halloween, several players impressed us with their wide range of kicks. Now, it's time to rank them. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn by NBA players during October.

10. Nike LeBron 24 "Stars"

LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 24. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James.

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James. Shoe: Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway.

Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway. Shopping Information: The Nike LeBron 24 "Stars" colorway launches on November 17. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike website.

9. Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Jalen Brunson"

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. Shoe: Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Jalen Brunson P.E." colorway.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Jalen Brunson P.E." colorway. Shopping Information: The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Jalen Brunson P.E." is expected to be released in December for $190 in adult sizes.

8. Nike Ja 4 "Boo's in the House"

Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 4. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant. Shoe: Nike Ja 4 "Boo's in the House" colorway.

Nike Ja 4 "Boo's in the House" colorway. Shopping Information: Morant's player-exclusive colorway will not be released to the public, but fans can shop the Nike Ja 4 for $130-$140 at Foot Locker.

7. adidas Harden Vol 10 "RUEI"

Kobe Sanders wears the adidas Harden Vol 10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders. Shoe: adidas Haden Vol. 10 "RUEI" colorway.

adidas Haden Vol. 10 "RUEI" colorway. Shopping Information: The adidas Haden Vol. 10 "RUEI" colorway dropped in September and sold out quickly. Fans can shop James Harden's signature collection at adidas.

6. Air Jordan 10 "Orlando"

Yaxel Lendeborg wears the Air Jordan 10. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg. Shoe: Air Jordan 10 "Orlando" colorway.

Air Jordan 10 "Orlando" colorway. Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 10 "Orlando" last released in 2018 Fans can shop retro Air Jordan models at Jordan.

5. Air Jordan 41 "Ruby"

Paolo Banchero wears the Air Jordan 41. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Shoe: Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway.

Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway. Shopping Information: The Air Jordan 41 "Ruby" colorway sold out on launch day. Fans can prepare to catch the upcoming "Meteorite" colorway for $205 at Jordan.

4. Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold"

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike Caitlin 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Detroit Pistons forward Cade Cunningham.

Detroit Pistons forward Cade Cunningham. Shoe: Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway.

Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. Shopping Information: The Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" drops on December 1. In the meantime, fans can shop Caitlin Clark's signature sneakers at Foot Locker.

3. adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "With Love"

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas Anthony Edwards 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards 3.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards 3. Shoe: adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "With Love" colorway.

adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "With Love" colorway. Shopping Information: The adidas Anthony Edwards 3 "With Love" doesn't have a release date yet. However, fans can shop Edwards' signature sneakers at Foot Locker.

2. Nike KD19 "Peach Jam - EYBL"

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD19. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant. Shoe: Nike KD19 "Peach Jam - EYBL" colorway.

Nike KD19 "Peach Jam - EYBL" colorway. Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Nike KD19 general-release colorways for $170 at Nike.

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Ring Night"

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Ring Night" colorway.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Ring Night" colorway. Shopping Information: Brunson's Opening Night shoes were a 1-of-1 colorway, but fans can shop Kobe Bryant's signature collection at Nike.

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