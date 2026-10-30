Pistons vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

The Boston Nets are still looking for their first win of the season when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The Nets forced overtime in Boston on Tuesday night, but lost by one to the Celtics. They’ve now had a few days off to get ready for this NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

On the other hand, the Pistons are 4-1 to start the season and their only loss came at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. They bounced right back from that one with a 97-89 win over the Hornets the next night, though.

Detroit has won six of the last seven meetings against Brooklyn, including three of four last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -7.5 (-110)

Nets +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pistons -285

Nets +230

Total

221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): WMYD, YES

Pistons record: 4-1

Nets record: 0-4

Pistons vs. Nets Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – Out

Elijah Harkless – Questionable

Isaiah Joe – Questionable

Isaac Jones – Questionable

Ugonna Onyenso – Out

Nets Injury Report

Tyler Bilodeau – Out

Egor Demin – Out

Joshua Jefferson – Out

Grant Nelson – Out

Drake Powell – Questionable

Ben Saraf – Out

Pistons vs. Nets Player to Watch

Cade Cunningham, Guard, Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham is leading the way for the Pistons early in the season with 22.6 points per game. That ties him for 22th-most in the league, while also ranking eighth with 7.8 assists per contest.

The Pistons guard had his best performance of the young season last time out. He dropped 30 points on 10 of 22 shooting (4 of 9 from deep) to go along with seven assists and five rebounds in the 97-89 win over Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Cunningham averaged 24.3 points and 12.3 assists in three games against the Nets last season.

Pistons vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Nets are getting closer, but that doesn’t count for much in the standings. They’re once again home underdogs tonight, and I think their winless record against the spread in two home games will continue against Detroit.

The Pistons didn’t let their road loss to the Knicks bother them as they took care of business against Charlotte the next night. They had also earned two blowout wins already on that road trip, beating the Heat 128-111 and the 76ers 106-93.

Detroit should be able to win this game rather comfortably in Brooklyn.

Pick: Pistons -7.5 (-110)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.