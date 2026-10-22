Ranking the 10 Best Shoes of NBA Opening Night

The NBA's Opening Night for the 2026-27 regular season delivered plenty of incredible moments. One of the overriding themes from every team's game was the beef. We saw several players exchanging words during the competition, which even included some interesting sneaker implications.

While it's been decided that Nike won Opening Night, there are still some amazing individual moments. Below are the ten best basketball shoes worn on NBA Opening Night 2026.

10. Curry Brand x Li-Ning Way of Wade 12

Stephen Curry wears the Li-Ning Way Of Wade 12. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry began his Li-Ning partnership in style. Curry wore a player-exclusive Curry Brand x Li-Ning Way Of Wade 12 "City Guard" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the general-release version of the shoes for $200 at WayofWade.com.

9. New Balance Maxey V1

Tyrese Maxey wears the New Balance Maxey V1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey wore the New Balance Maxey V1. Maxey is poised for a big year in the NBA and the sneaker industry. His debut hoop shoe sold out quickly on NewBalance.com. However, fans can expect more colorways soon.

8. Nike Caitlin 1

Cade Cunningham wears the Nike Caitlin 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham wore the Nike Caitlin 1 "Ice Cold" colorway. Caitlin Clark's white-and-blue kicks don't drop until December 1, but fans can shop other colorways at Nike.com. Looking ahead, Cunningham's first signature shoe launches in July 2027.

7. Nike Air Bakin

Tim Hardaway Jr. wears the Nike Air Bakin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway Jr. started the game in the Nike Air Bakin. It was a heartfelt tribute to his dad, who popularized the shoe in the 1990s. The retro basketball shoes sold out in September, but are available on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

6. Nike Book 2/Nike Ja 4

Devin Booker and Ja Morant wear their signature Nike shoes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Devin Booker and Ja Morant are both signature Nike athletes, but that didn't stop them from talking trash during the game. Booker wore an unreleased colorway of the Nike Book 2, and Morant wore the Nike Ja 4 "Zombie" colorway. Hoopers and fans can find both players' sneakers at Nike.com.

5. Jordan Luka 5

Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 5. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Jordan Luka 5. The purple-and-gold kicks have not been released, but a similar Lakers-inspired colorway is available for $135 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

4. Air Jordan 14 "Michigan"

Yaxel Lendeborg wears the Air Jordan 14. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doncic got the best of Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg, but Lendeborg had the better sneakers. The rookie made his NBA debut in the Air Jordan 14 "Michigan" colorway as a nod to his alma mater. The "Michigan" colorway never got released, but fans can shop the Air Jordan 14 at Nike.com.

3. adidas Anthony Edwards 3

Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 3. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wore the adidas AE 3 "Cold Blooded" colorway. Edwards went off for 45 points and 10 rebounds, adding to the shoe's aura. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $130 in adult sizes at adidas.com.

2. Nike KD19

Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD19. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant wore the Nike KD19 "EYBL Peach Jam" colorway. The shoes were never released to the public, but fans can choose from other colorways of Durant's 19th signature sneaker for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson wore a 1-of-1 Nike Kobe 6 Protro in an all-gold colorway for the defending champions' Ring Ceremony. It goes without saying that this colorway will never hit shelves.

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