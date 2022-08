Houston Rockets Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was a rebuilding year for the Houston Rockets. While the young squad did not win many games, it is undeniable that something special is being constructed in Space City.

But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten sneakers worn by the Rockets last season.

Rockets Best Kicks of 2021-22 10. Nike LeBron Soldier 11 Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jae'Sean Tate Date: November 6, 2021 Opponent: Denver Nuggets Release Date: August 1, 2017 Average Resale Price: $79 9. Adidas Trae Young 1 'Snakeskin' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: Usman Garuba Date: December 18, 2021 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: November 19, 2021 Average Resale Price: $142 8. Puma RS Dreamer 'Blood, Sweat, Tears' Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kevin Porter Jr. Date: October 11, 2021 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: August 17, 2020 Average Resale Price: $78 7. Nike Kyrie Low 4 'Pale Coral' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Player: David Nwaba Date: December 18, 2021 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: November 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $130 6. Puma MB.01 'Rick & Morty' Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kevin Porter Jr. Date: March 23, 2022 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: February 18, 2022 Average Resale Price: $289 5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Player: Christian Wood Date: December 13, 2021 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: November 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $472 4. Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe' Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kenyon Martin Jr. Date: February 27, 2022 Opponent: LA Clippers Release Date: December 6, 2013 Average Resale Price: $1,273 3. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'UNDTD HOF' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Player: Josh Christopher Date: December 13, 2021 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: May 15, 2021 Average Resale Price: $307 2. Nike Kobe 6 'BHM White' Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kenyon Martin Jr. Date: December 13, 2021 Opponent: Atlanta Hawks Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink' John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Daishen Nix Date: April 8, 2022 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: $1,200

