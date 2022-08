Minnesota Timberwolves 10 Best Sneakers This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the regular season ten games over .500 and still had to go through the Play-In Tournament. It speaks to the competitiveness of the Western Conference.

What is scary is the team has only gotten better this offseason. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Timberwolves players last season.

Timberwolves Best Kicks 21-22 10. adidas Crazy BYW X 2.0 'Black White' Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Player: Anthony Edwards Date: February 8, 2022 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Release Date: July 1, 2020 Average Resale Price: N/A 9. Nike LeBron 18 Low 'Stewie Griffin' Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: Malik Beasley Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: September 3, 2021 Average Resale Price: $148 8. Nike Kyrie 7 '1 World 1 People' Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jarred Vanderbilt Date: March 11, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic Release Date: October 1, 2021 Average Resale Price: $153 7. Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 PE Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports Player: Karl-Anthony Towns Date: January 11, 2022 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 6. Nike PG 5 'Drew League' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Patrick Beverley Date: January 2, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: February 15, 2022 Average Resale Price: $173 5. Nike Kyrie Low 4 'Keep Sue Fresh' Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Player: Taurean Prince Date: January 16, 2022 Opponent: Golden State Warriors Release Date: April 12, 2021 Average Resale Price: $182 4. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Jarred Vanderbilt Date: January 2, 2022 Opponent: Los Angeles Lakers Release Date: December 24, 2020 Average Resale Price: $629 3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'EYBL' David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Player: Naz Reid Date: February 28, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: $1,263 2. Li-Ning Wade Shadow 3 Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: D'Angelo Russell Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: N/A Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Nike KD 5 Elite 'EYBL' Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: Nathan Knight Date: December 21, 2021 Opponent: Dallas Mavericks Release Date: May 1, 2013 Average Resale Price: $421

