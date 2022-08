New York Knicks 10 Best Sneakers This Season

Throughout most of the season, the New York Knicks proved capable of playing with any team in the league. Their roster only improved after making the NBA Playoffs the prior season. Unfortunately, injuries and a few head-scratching lossses derailed what could have been another special year.

The silver lining is the team had a productive offseason and should be back in the hunt next season. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by Knicks player's last season.

10. Air Jordan 36 'Year of the Tiger'

Obi Toppin wears the Air Jordan 36 'Year of the Tiger' Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Obi Toppin

Date: December 29, 2021

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: January 8, 2022

Average Resale Price: $204

9. adidas D Rose Son of Chi 'Godspeed Signal Green Pink'

Derrick Rose wears the adidas D Rose Son of Chi 'Godspeed Signal Green Pink' Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Derrick Rose

Date: November 30, 2021

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Release Date: September 25, 2021

Average Resale Price: $129

8. Nike PG 5 'Drew League'

Immanuel Quickley wears the Nike PG 5 'Drew League' Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Immanuel Quickley

Date: December 31, 2021

Opponent: Oklahoma City Thunder

Release Date: February 15, 2022

Average Resale Price: $173

7. Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Undefeated Orange Camo (Phoenix)'

Julius Randle wears Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'Undefeated Orange Camo (Phoenix)' Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Julius Randle

Date: February 2, 2022

Opponent: Memphis Grizzlies

Release Date: August 24, 2018

Average Resale Price: $599

6. Nike Kyrie Low 4 '1 World 1 People'

Evan Fournier wears the Nike Kyrie Low 4 '1 World 1 People' Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Evan Fournier

Date: March 28, 2022

Opponent: Chicago Bulls

Release Date: September 3, 2021

Average Resale Price: $141

5. Nike Kobe 7 'Grey Cheetah'

Julius Randle wears the Nike Kobe 7 'Grey Cheetah'. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Julius Randle

Date: November 30, 2021

Opponent: Brooklyn Nets

Release Date: October 6, 2012

Average Resale Price: $297

4. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'Violet Crimson'

Mitchell Robinson wears the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 'Violet Crimson' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Mitchell Robinson

Date: March 28, 2022

Opponent: Chicago Bulls

Release Date: December 1, 2021

Average Resale Price: $257

3. Nike Kobe 9 EM Low 'Orange Blaze'

Julius Randle wears the Nike Kobe 9. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Julius Randle

Date: January 23, 2022

Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers

Release Date: November 1, 2014

Average Resale Price: $500

2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Undefeated Hall of Fame'

Taj Gibson wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Undefeated Hall of Fame' Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Taj Gibson

Date: November 12, 2021

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Release Date: May 15, 2021

Average Resale Price: $305

1. Air Jordan 35 'Rice'

Kemba Walker wears the Air Jordan 35 'Rice'. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Player: Kemba Walker

Date: January 28, 2022

Opponent: Milwaukee Bucks

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

