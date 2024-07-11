Skechers Launches Harry Kane's Soccer Cleats for Euro 2024
Following up on a successful European debut with Bayern Munich striker and Golden Boot winner Harry Kane - who is currently captaining England into the Euro 2024 Final on Sunday - Skechers is bringing his soccer cleats to the US, with a new Evolution Pack.
The SKX_01 worn now by England's all-time leading scorer Kane headlines the collection and stands out in a solid yellow colorway with a pink outlined Skechers logo on the outsole. It features a custom last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort and deliver a perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field.
Additionally, the Skechers Razor is a lightweight speed cleat with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play.
“We started with great ambitions last summer launching Skechers Football in Europe with Harry Kane - who earned the Golden Boot in our shoes this past season - and now we’re bringing our incredible offering to football-loving markets worldwide as part of our global expansion,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.
Greenberg continued, “Harry, along with our entire team of elite athletes, illustrate how many of the best and brightest players in the world want to wear Comfort That Performs."
"Skechers Football (Soccer) boots offer innovation, performance and comfort that is unmatched on the pitch," Greenberg added.
"And as we continue to grow our roster and expand the reach of the collection, we’re introducing an expanded range of boots with Academy and Youth styles this summer - a true evolution for Skechers Football one year from launching.”
Kane was the brand's first soccer signing when they launched their new category ahead of the 2023-24 season and have since added the likes of West Ham United and Ghana National Team winger
Mohammed Kudus, Arsenal and Ukrainian National Team defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nottingham Forest and Swedish National Team forward Anthony Elanga, among other global stars.
Skechers' Evolution Pack and full soccer collection is available now via the brand's website, select Skechers retail stores and specialty soccer retailers worldwide. Kane and England face Spain in the Euro 2024 Final on Sunday at 3 p.m. EST on FOX.
