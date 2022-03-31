Skip to main content

All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

Following the conclusion of the CONCACAF group phase on Wednesday, 29 teams have now officially qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Canada were already guaranteed a spot at the tournament prior to the final CONCACAF fixtures, before being joined by Mexico and the USMNT.

So CONCACAF has three qualifiers, but where do the other 26 nations come from?

Twelve of the 29 confirmed qualified nations hail from Europe, with either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine set to take that tally to 13 in June.

Africa will provide five teams, after Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia all won two-legged CAF playoffs earlier this week.

Five teams from the Asian Football Confederation are also already assured of a place, including tournament hosts Qatar, who were given a pass through qualifying.

There could be a record-breaking six AFC representatives at this World Cup, if either Australia or the UAE beat Peru in an inter-confederation playoff in June.

But if Peru win that match, they will become the fifth South American side at Qatar 2022, joining CONMEBOL qualifiers Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Which Teams Have Qualified For Qatar 2022?

Tournament hosts - 1

  • Qatar

UEFA (Europe) - 12

  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • France
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Spain
  • Serbia
  • England
  • Switzerland
  • Holland
  • Poland
  • Portugal

CONCACAF (North America, Central American and Caribbean) - 3

  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • USA

AFC (Asia) - 4

  • South Korea
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • Saudi Arabia

CAF (Africa) - 5

  • Senegal
  • Cameroon
  • Ghana
  • Morocco
  • Tunisia

CONMEBOL (South America) - 4

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Ecuador
  • Uruguay
The World Cup trophy is pictured on display at a FIFA congress in March 2022

29 of the 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have been filled

Which Teams Can Still Qualify For Qatar 2022?

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will take the final place from Europe's quota of 13.

Scotland and Ukraine are set to meet in Glasgow in June, with the winner facing Wales in Cardiff later that month in a playoff final.

Costa Rica or New Zealand

New Zealand won the Oceania Football Confederation's World Cup qualifying tournament on Wednesday when they beat the Solomon Islands 5-0.

But being the OFC's top team does not grant automatic qualification to the World Cup.

New Zealand must therefore win another knockout match if they are to reach Qatar 2022. That match will be against Costa Rica in Doha on June 13 or 14.

Costa Rica finished fourth in CONCACAF's final group phase.

Peru, Australia or UAE

As the fifth-place team in South American qualifying, Peru must win an inter-confederation playoff against a nation from the Asian Football Confederation in order to get to Qatar 2022.

That match will take place in Doha on June 13 or 14 and it will be against either the United Arab Emirates or Australia.

Australia, who have competed as an Asian team since leaving the OFC in 2006, take on the UAE in Doha on 7 June.

Both Australia and the UAE finished third in the final group stage of AFC qualifying. Saudi Arabia and Japan qualified above Australia, while the UAE finished below Iran and South Korea in their pool.

The World Cup trophy is pictured on display at a FIFA congress in March 2022
News

All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
The USMNT pictured in a huddle ahead of their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against Panama
News

USMNT Finish 3rd In CONCACAF Qualifying Table To Book Qatar World Cup Spot With Canada & Mexico

By Robert Summerscales44 minutes ago
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Tottenham And Arsenal Set For Rescheduled Derby Date In May

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Wales fans after his team's 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Expected To Retire From All Soccer If Wales Don't Qualify For World Cup

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
A crowd of 91,553 watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid at the Camp Nou to set a new world record attendance in women's soccer
News

Women's Soccer Attendance Record Smashed By 91,553 Fans As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
A picture of Al Rihla - the official adidas ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
News

Official Al Rihla FIFA World Cup Ball For Qatar 2022 Unveiled By Adidas

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
A general view of Khalifa Stadium in Doha
News

5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring a goal for Poland against Sweden in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff
News

12 of Europe's 13 Teams Going To 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured after Egypt's defeat by Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final
Watch

Objects Thrown At Mo Salah As Security Escort Egypt Star From Pitch After Loss To Senegal

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago