All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

Following the conclusion of the CONCACAF group phase on Wednesday, 29 teams have now officially qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Canada were already guaranteed a spot at the tournament prior to the final CONCACAF fixtures, before being joined by Mexico and the USMNT.

So CONCACAF has three qualifiers, but where do the other 26 nations come from?

Twelve of the 29 confirmed qualified nations hail from Europe, with either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine set to take that tally to 13 in June.

Africa will provide five teams, after Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia all won two-legged CAF playoffs earlier this week.

Five teams from the Asian Football Confederation are also already assured of a place, including tournament hosts Qatar, who were given a pass through qualifying.

There could be a record-breaking six AFC representatives at this World Cup, if either Australia or the UAE beat Peru in an inter-confederation playoff in June.

But if Peru win that match, they will become the fifth South American side at Qatar 2022, joining CONMEBOL qualifiers Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Which Teams Have Qualified For Qatar 2022?

Tournament hosts - 1

Qatar

UEFA (Europe) - 12

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Holland

Poland

Portugal

CONCACAF (North America, Central American and Caribbean) - 3

Canada

Mexico

USA

AFC (Asia) - 4

South Korea

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

CAF (Africa) - 5

Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

CONMEBOL (South America) - 4

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

29 of the 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have been filled IMAGO/Schuler

Which Teams Can Still Qualify For Qatar 2022?

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will take the final place from Europe's quota of 13.

Scotland and Ukraine are set to meet in Glasgow in June, with the winner facing Wales in Cardiff later that month in a playoff final.

Costa Rica or New Zealand

New Zealand won the Oceania Football Confederation's World Cup qualifying tournament on Wednesday when they beat the Solomon Islands 5-0.

But being the OFC's top team does not grant automatic qualification to the World Cup.

New Zealand must therefore win another knockout match if they are to reach Qatar 2022. That match will be against Costa Rica in Doha on June 13 or 14.

Costa Rica finished fourth in CONCACAF's final group phase.

Peru, Australia or UAE

As the fifth-place team in South American qualifying, Peru must win an inter-confederation playoff against a nation from the Asian Football Confederation in order to get to Qatar 2022.

That match will take place in Doha on June 13 or 14 and it will be against either the United Arab Emirates or Australia.

Australia, who have competed as an Asian team since leaving the OFC in 2006, take on the UAE in Doha on 7 June.

Both Australia and the UAE finished third in the final group stage of AFC qualifying. Saudi Arabia and Japan qualified above Australia, while the UAE finished below Iran and South Korea in their pool.