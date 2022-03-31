Skip to main content

USMNT Finish 3rd In CONCACAF Qualifying Table To Book Qatar World Cup Spot With Canada & Mexico

The USMNT have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gregg Berhalter's side went into Wednesday's final CONCACAF group game against Costa Rica needing only to avoid losing by six or more goals to book a spot at Qatar 2022.

They went four goals better as they lost 2-0 in San Jose.

Juan Vargas and Anthony Contreras both scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half as Costa Rica maintained their superb record against the USMNT on home soil.

The USMNT have never won a qualifier in Costa Rica, losing 10 and drawing two.

But despite another defeat in San Jose, head coach Gregg Berhalter was delighted with his players.

Berhalter told CBS Sports: "It's amazing what this group of guys have been able to do over these last seven months.

"I've really seen the team grow and this is a great accomplishment. We are looking forward to the World Cup."

Berhalter played at the 2002 World Cup where the USA reached the quarter-finals. He was also in the squad for the 2006 tournament but did not play.

"I don't think that has sunk in yet," he added, when asked how he felt about leading his team to Qatar 2022 as a coach, after the USMNT failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

"Just being at a World Cup as a player is one of the most special things you can do. Now to be doing it as a coach with this group of players is something special."

The USMNT ended the final round of CONCACAF qualifying in third place, three points below fellow automatic qualifiers Canada and Mexico.

The final round order in CONCACAF's qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1. Canada

14

8

4

2

23

7

+16

28

2. Mexico

14

8

4

2

17

8

+9

28

3. USA

14

7

4

3

21

10

+11

25

4. Costa Rica

14

7

4

3

13

8

+5

25

5. Panama

14

6

3

5

17

19

-2

21

6. Jamaica

14

2

5

7

12

22

-10

11

7. El Salvador

14

2

4

8

8

18

-10

10

8. Honduras

14

0

4

10

7

26

-19

4

Mexico ended their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 home win over El Salvador.

Meanwhile, Canada lost for just the second time in this group phase by going down 1-0 in Panama.

Costa Rica, who finished below the USMNT on goal difference, now face a one-off inter-confederation playoff against New Zealand in June.

That match will take place in Doha on June 13 or 14 with the winner qualifying for Qatar 2022, which starts in November.

The draw for the World Cup will be made on Friday.

Qatar 2022 will be the USMNT's 11th appearance at the World Cup, having previously featured at tournaments in 1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The USMNT pictured in a huddle ahead of their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against Panama
