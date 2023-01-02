Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium Before... And It Did Not Go Well

Cristiano Ronaldo will walk onto the field at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Thursday to be officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player.

But Ronaldo has stepped foot on this pitch before.

Ronaldo was part of the Juventus team that took on Lazio in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final at Mrsool Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium.

The famous no.7 played the full 90 minutes but could not prevent Juventus falling to a 3-1 defeat in front of 23,361 fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the ball at Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia during the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final between Juventus and Lazio YouTube/Serie A

It was the 10th final that Ronaldo had lost in his illustrious career.

He has won way more than he has lost though.

Ronaldo has lifted 32 team trophies in his club career so far - one with Sporting, 10 with Manchester United, 16 at Real Madrid and five as a Juventus player.

The 37-year-old will be hoping to win the Saudi Pro League in his first season with Al Nassr.

His new team are currently top of the table after taking 26 points from their first 11 matches.

Winning the Saudi Pro League would earn direct qualification to next season's AFC Champions League group stage.

