Al Nassr Confirm When "World's Greatest" Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Officially Unveiled

Cristiano Ronaldo will be officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday (January 3) at 7pm local time (11am EST).

It will be Ronaldo's first pubic appearance as an Al Nassr player since he was announced as the most high-profile signing in the history of Saudi Arabian soccer on Friday evening.

His welcome ceremony will take place at Al Nassr's 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium.

The club tweeted: "All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time".

Ronaldo could then make his debut on Thursday, January 5 at home to Al-Ta'ee.

Al Nassr played their first match since announcing the signing on Ronaldo when they won 1-0 away at Al-Khaleej on Saturday.

Ronaldo was not present at the game.

So it was down to Al Nassr's other iconic central striker to do the business on the pitch.

Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the game as Al Nassr beat Al-Khaleej to end 2022 top of the Saudi Pro League.

