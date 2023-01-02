Skip to main content

Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday to start a new chapter in the soccer star's illustrious career.

Ronaldo will be officially unveiled as an Al Nassr on Tuesday at a welcome ceremony at the club's 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium.

The 37-year-old's contract with Al Nassr is said to be the most lucrative in soccer history.

Ronaldo was already one of the richest sportsmen on the planet.

So naturally, he and his family travelled to Saudi Arabia in luxury.

Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, posted several photos to Instagram from on board a private jet.

"Not without me," read the caption of her post.

Ronaldo had earlier uploaded a short video to his Instagram story of himself on the plane.

In the video, a smiling Ronaldo told his new fans: "I'll see you soon."

