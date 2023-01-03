Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself "very proud" after signing for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo attended his first press conference as a Saudi Pro League player on Tuesday, shortly before he was officially unveiled in his new yellow kit in front of 25,000 fans at Mrsool Park.

The 37-year-old wore a serious look on his face throughout the press conference.

Ronaldo said he was "feeling very good and very proud" having made a "big decision" to move to Al Nassr.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United forward added that his "work is Europe is done" and that he had been ready for a "new challenge" after playing for the "all the most important clubs" in his native continent.

He also said that his family were very happy with his decision to move to Saudi Arabia and that they had been supportive.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family pictured during the soccer star's official unveiling as an Al Nassr player YouTube/Al Nassr FC

On the reception he had received from fans since landing in Riyadh less than 24 hours earlier, he said: "The welcome is amazing and I'm really proud."

Ronaldo insisted that Al Nassr had been one of many options available to him since his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent in November.

He suggested that his decision to move to Al Nassr had been partly motivated by the challenge of developing soccer in Saudi Arabia.

"I had many opportunities in Europe," he explained. "Many clubs in Brazil, Australia, in the US and even Portugal.

"For me this is a good chance with my knowledge and experience to grow very important clubs."

Ronaldo spoke to the media at Mrsool Park on Tuesday YouTube/Al Nassr FC

But Ronaldo made it clear that he will not be underestimating the current level of players and teams in Saudi Arabia.

"It's not easy to win any games today," he said. "The evolution of football is different and this isn't the end of my career by moving to the Middle East.

"For me, I'm really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I've watched many games."

READ MORE: