Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself "very proud" after signing for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo attended his first press conference as a Saudi Pro League player on Tuesday, shortly before he was officially unveiled in his new yellow kit in front of 25,000 fans at Mrsool Park.

The 37-year-old wore a serious look on his face throughout the press conference.

Ronaldo said he was "feeling very good and very proud" having made a "big decision" to move to Al Nassr.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United forward added that his "work is Europe is done" and that he had been ready for a "new challenge" after playing for the "all the most important clubs" in his native continent.

He also said that his family were very happy with his decision to move to Saudi Arabia and that they had been supportive.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family pictured during the soccer star's official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family pictured during the soccer star's official unveiling as an Al Nassr player

On the reception he had received from fans since landing in Riyadh less than 24 hours earlier, he said: "The welcome is amazing and I'm really proud."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ronaldo insisted that Al Nassr had been one of many options available to him since his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent in November.

He suggested that his decision to move to Al Nassr had been partly motivated by the challenge of developing soccer in Saudi Arabia.

"I had many opportunities in Europe," he explained. "Many clubs in Brazil, Australia, in the US and even Portugal.

"For me this is a good chance with my knowledge and experience to grow very important clubs."

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking to the media after signing for Al Nassr

Ronaldo spoke to the media at Mrsool Park on Tuesday

But Ronaldo made it clear that he will not be underestimating the current level of players and teams in Saudi Arabia.

"It's not easy to win any games today," he said. "The evolution of football is different and this isn't the end of my career by moving to the Middle East.

"For me, I'm really happy to be here and I know the league is competitive. I've watched many games."

READ MORE:

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking to the media after signing for Al Nassr
News

Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at a press conference at Mrsool Park ahead of his grand unveiling in front of Al Nassr fans in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Unveiled In Front Of Saudi Media And Al Nassr Fans At Mrsool Park

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving at Al Nassr fans at Mrsool Park
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling

By Robert Summerscales
A photo taken at Santos FC's Estadio Urbano Caldeira during the funeral ceremony of Brazil legend Pele in January 2023
Watch

Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo pictured posing with his thumbs up after passing a medical examination in Saudi Arabia in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Passes Al Nassr Medical Hours Before Grand Unveiling In Front Of Fans

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to fans from inside a black SUV after arriving in Saudi Arabia in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo And His Family Arrive In Riyadh Ahead Of Al Nassr Unveiling

By Robert Summerscales
Darwin Nunez pictured after Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford in January 2023
News

Domino's Pizza Trolls Darwin Nunez After Liverpool Loss At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured on the big screen at Barclays Center during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs in January 2023
Watch

Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York

By Robert Summerscales
Brentford's players pictured celebrating during their 3-1 win over Liverpool in January 2023
News

Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

By Robert Summerscales