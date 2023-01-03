Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured In Al Nassr Jersey For First Time During Official Unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the yellow jersey of Al Nassr in public for the first time ever on Tuesday as he was unveiled in front of 25,000 fans at Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo arrived at his new home stadium wearing a grey suit and blue tie.

But after speaking at his first ever press conference as an Al Nassr player, he headed for the locker room to put on his new kit.

Many of the fans in the stands had been waiting for over an hour to see their hero.

By the time that Ronaldo eventually emerged onto the pitch, most had likely grown tired of the repetitive light show and accompanying techno music that had been playing for over 30 minutes.

But their excitement upon seeing Ronaldo for the first time was clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving at Al Nassr fans at Mrsool Park

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at his Al Nassr unveiling ceremony in January 2023

Ronaldo pictured wearing the Al Nassr home jersey for the first time

Ronaldo was give a guard of honor from a group of children all wearing the same yellow jersey as him as he entered the field.

After giving them each a high-five, Ronaldo waved at all four corners of Mrsool Park.

He was then given a ball, which he signed and booted into the crowd. Ronaldo repeated this multiple times, kicking balls into different stands.

Ronaldo was then joined on the pitch by his family, including girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family pictured during the soccer star's official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023

Ronaldo and his family pictured during the soccer star's official unveiling as an Al Nassr player

