Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Supporting Him After Loss Of His Baby Son

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has written a thank you message to Liverpool fans for the support they showed for him and his family during Tuesday's match at Anfield.

Ronaldo was not at Anfield. He had been granted compassionate leave by United after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced 24 hours earlier that their newborn baby son had died.

But Ronaldo has admitted that he was touched by a demonstration from fans which included a minute's applause and a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Ronaldo posted a video of fans applauding on his Instagram account. He accompanied the footage with the words: "One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

United lost 4-0 at Anfield without Ronaldo but he is expected to return for Saturday's trip to Arsenal, after being back in training on Wednesday.

Saturday's game at Arsenal will be United's first match since the club confirmed that Erik ten Hag will be their new manager next season.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will take charge of United's remaining matches this season, before Ten Hag arrives following the completion of Ajax's current campaign.

Ten Hag's first game in charge of United is expected to be against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022

