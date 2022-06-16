Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag's First Game As Manchester United Manager Confirmed As EPL Schedule Published

Erik ten Hag will begin his Manchester United career with a home game against Brighton.

The Dutchman signed a three-year contract to become United's new permanent manager in April, but Ralf Rangnick remained in charge until the end of last season.

The Ten Hag era is now officially underway and his first match as United boss was confirmed on Thursday when the Premier League schedule was published.

Some of United's players may feel they have a score to settle with Brighton. United's penultimate of last season was a 4-0 defeat at Brighton's Amex Stadium.

After beginning the 2022/23 campaign at home to Brighton, United also face Brentford, Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester in August.

Erik ten Hag pictured in April 2022

United's two games against Liverpool have been penciled in for August 20 and March 4, while they are set to play Manchester City in October and January.

The Red Devils will play 16 matches before the season breaks for the first ever winter FIFA World Cup.

United's final game before the World Cup is against Fulham and they return to action on Boxing Day against Nottingham Forest.

The final day of the Premier League season will be Sunday, May 28 when United are due to face Fulham.

Manchester United's EPL Schedule 2022/23

07/08/2022 14:00 Brighton (h)
13/08/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)
20/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)
27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton (a)
30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City (a)
03/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal (h)
17/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)
10/09/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (a)
08/10/2022 15:00 Everton (a)
15/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (h)
19/10/2022 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
22/10/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)
29/10/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)
05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
12/11/2022 15:00 Fulham (a)
26/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
31/12/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
02/01/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City (h)
21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal (a)
04/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
11/02/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)
18/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City (h)
25/02/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)
04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)
11/03/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)
18/03/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)
01/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
08/04/2023 15:00 Everton (h)
15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
22/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)
25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
29/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
06/05/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)
13/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
20/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
28/05/2023 16:00 Fulham (h)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized.

