Tottenham Fixtures For 2022/23 EPL Season Confirmed: Tough Road Trips Before World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur have some testing away fixtures during the first phase of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The new campaign is divided into two uneven sections - separated by a break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There will be 16 rounds of fixtures before the EPL stops in mid-November. It resumes on December 26.

Spurs have eight away matches before the World Cup and four of those are against members of the traditional 'Big Six', while six of their first seven are against teams who finished in last season's top nine places.

After kicking off with a home game against Southampton on the opening weekend, Spurs visit Chelsea in their first road trip.

Antonio Conte's side champions Manchester City in September, before going to Arsenal and Manchester United in October.

Tottenham's first game after the World Cup is a London derby at Brentford.

Spurs will end the season away to Leeds on May 28.

Tottenham's Premier League Schedule

06/08/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)

13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)

20/08/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham United (a)

03/09/2022 15:00 Fulham (h)

10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City (a)

17/09/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal (a)

08/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (a)

15/10/2022 15:00 Everton (h)

19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United (a)

22/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (h)

29/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

05/11/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)

12/11/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)

26/12/2022 15:00 Brentford (a)

31/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

02/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

14/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)

21/01/2023 15:00 Fulham (a)

04/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City (h)

11/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)

18/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United (h)

25/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

04/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

11/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

18/03/2023 15:00 Southampton (a)

01/04/2023 15:00 Everton (a)

08/04/2023 15:00 Brighton (h)

15/04/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

22/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

25/04/2023 19:45 Manchester United (h)

29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)

06/05/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

13/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

20/05/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)

28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds United (a)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized.