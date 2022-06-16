Skip to main content

Chelsea FC Fixtures: Blues To Begin Premier League Season Against Bogey Team

Chelsea will be hoping to end their awful run of form at Goodison Park when they begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign against one of their bogey teams.

It has been more than five years since Chelsea last beat Everton away from home but that will be the task for Thomas Tuchel and his players on August 6.

Chelsea have only scored one goal in their last five away games against Everton, losing four of those matches, including a 1-0 defeat by Frank Lampard's side in May this year.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured looking frustrated during his side's 1-0 loss at Everton in May 2022

The Premier League season will end on May 28 when Chelsea take on Newcastle at home.

Chelsea's first game against a major rival comes as early as their second fixture when Tottenham Hotspur visit Stamford Bridge.

An away game at Newcastle is Chelsea's 16th fixture in mid-November. That will be their final match before the season breaks for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea will return to action after the World Cup with a home game against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Chelsea FC's 2022/23 Premier League Fixture List

06/08/2022 17:30 Everton (a)
13/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)
27/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)
31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton (a)
03/09/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)
10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham (a)
17/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)
01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)
08/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)
15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)
18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford (a)
22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United (h)
29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (a)
05/11/2022 15:00 Arsenal (h)
12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (a)
26/12/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)
02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City (h)
14/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)
21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)
04/02/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)
11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)
18/02/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)
25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
04/03/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)
11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)
18/03/2023 15:00 Everton (h)
01/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)
08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)
15/04/2023 15:00 Brighton (h)
22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United (a)
26/04/2023 19:45 Brentford (h)
29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal (a)
06/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
13/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)
20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)

28/05/2023 16:00 Newcastle United (h)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized.

