Nottingham Forest Win Championship Play-Offs And Promotion To The Premier League

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League after beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship playoff final.

Forest's victory at Wembley came courtesy of a Levi Colwill own goal shortly before half time.

The result saw Forest end their 23-year exile from England's top division.

Nottingham Forest fans pictured celebrating at Wembley during their team's victory over Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship playoff final

Nottingham Forest fans pictured celebrating at Wembley during their team's victory over Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship playoff final

Two-time European champions Forest were founding members of the Premier League in 1992, but were relegated in the very first EPL season.

After going down in 1993, they bounced back a year later and recorded their highest ever EPL finish of third in 1995.

Forest went down again in 1997, before returning as second-tier champions in 1998.

But their third relegation from the Premier League in 1999 took much longer to recover from.

Forest even dropped to the third tier of English soccer in 2005 and stayed there for three seasons.

Since returning to the Championship in 2008, Forest's average league finish has been 12th but they came fourth this season, which earned them a play-off place.

After beating Sheffield United on penalty kicks in the semi-finals, they got the better of Huddersfield in front of 80,019 fans at Wembley.

With a capacity of 30,445, Forest's City Ground will be the fifth smallest stadium in next season's Premier League.

Nottingham Forest fans pictured celebrating at Wembley during their team's victory over Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship playoff final
