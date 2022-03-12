Tom Brady Gives Man United Team Talk After Watching Cristiano Ronaldo Shoot Down Spurs

Five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady was a VIP at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The NFL legend watched hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Brady had tweeted before the game to let his followers know that he was supporting Ronaldo and the Red Devils, despite also being a fan of Harry Kane.

Tom Brady pictured at Old Trafford watching Manchester United vs Tottenham IMAGO/Martin Rickett

So the game could not have gone much better for Brady.

He got to witness Kane breaking the Premier League's away goals record, while also seeing a United victory and Ronaldo officially becoming world soccer's all-time top male goalscorer.

Ronaldo did not speak to the media after the match, but he did find time for an on-field chat with special guest Brady.

Man United's official Twitter account later shared a link to a gallery of photos which showed Brady speaking to several other first-team stars.

Among the photos was a picture of Brady effectively giving a Man United team talk as six players - Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, David de Gea and Scott McTominay - all stood around him in a semi-circle listening intently.

Victor Lindelof was also among the players who met Brady after the game.