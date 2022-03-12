Skip to main content

Tom Brady Gives Man United Team Talk After Watching Cristiano Ronaldo Shoot Down Spurs

Five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady was a VIP at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The NFL legend watched hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Brady had tweeted before the game to let his followers know that he was supporting Ronaldo and the Red Devils, despite also being a fan of Harry Kane.

Tom Brady pictured at Old Trafford watching Manchester United vs Tottenham

Tom Brady pictured at Old Trafford watching Manchester United vs Tottenham

So the game could not have gone much better for Brady.

He got to witness Kane breaking the Premier League's away goals record, while also seeing a United victory and Ronaldo officially becoming world soccer's all-time top male goalscorer.

Ronaldo did not speak to the media after the match, but he did find time for an on-field chat with special guest Brady.

Man United's official Twitter account later shared a link to a gallery of photos which showed Brady speaking to several other first-team stars.

Among the photos was a picture of Brady effectively giving a Man United team talk as six players - Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, David de Gea and Scott McTominay - all stood around him in a semi-circle listening intently.

Victor Lindelof was also among the players who met Brady after the game.

Tom Brady pictured at Old Trafford watching Manchester United vs Tottenham
News

Tom Brady Gives Man United Team Talk After Watching Cristiano Ronaldo Shoot Down Spurs

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo advises David de Gea where to dive as the Man United keeper prepares to face a Harry Kane penalty
News

Harry Kane Equals EPL Away Goals Record Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Efforts To Stop Him

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Mention New Record In First Public Address As Soccer's Top Scorer

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristian Romero pictured during Tottenham's game with Burnley in February 2022
Watch

Cristian Romero Criticized For Celebrating Harry Maguire Own Goal In Man United Defender's Face

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his third goal of the game in Man United's 3-2 win over Spurs
Watch

Watch Man United Hat-Trick That Made Cristiano Ronaldo World Soccer's Top Scorer

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's best goals have been spectacular, like this bicycle kick against Azerbaijan in 2021
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Goals That Helped Man United & Real Madrid Icon Set World Record

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured after completing his hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Spurs in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Praised By Man United & Tottenham Players After Breaking FIFA Goals Record

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks FIFA Goals Record In Style As Man United Beat Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Tom Brady pictured at Old Trafford watching Manchester United vs Tottenham
News

NFL Legend Tom Brady Cheers On Man United Vs Tottenham Despite Being Pals With Harry Kane

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago