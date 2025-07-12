Adam Cole Pulled From AEW All In Texas, New TNT Championship Match Announced
It is unfortunately now a guarantee that a new TNT Champion will be crowned Saturday afternoon at AEW All In Texas.
Less than two hours before the show was set to go live from Arlington on pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to announce that Adam Cole will not be medically cleared to compete in time to defend his title against Kyle Fletcher.
Khan did not get into the specifics of Cole's situation, but said that he personally asked him to take some time off to make sure that he is 100 percent whenever he is ready to get back into the ring. As a result, Adam Cole has now been forced to relinquish the TNT Championship.
Kyle Fletcher will now compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match to crown a new TNT Champion. He will face off against Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes.
AEW All In Texas goes live at 3pm ET (12 p.m. PT) on Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV PPV (Internationally), PPV.com, YouTube TV and Fubo.
Updated AEW All In Texas Card:
AEW World ChampionshipTexas Death Match Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
AEW Unified Championship Winner Takes All Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c)
The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay (If The Bucks lose, they vacate their EVP titles. If Swerve & Ospreay lose, they will not get a shot at the AEW World Title for one year.)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)
AEW TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes
AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd)
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe (#1 Entrant), MJF (#2 Entrant), Mistico, Ricochet, Brody King, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander (#1 Entrant), Megan Bayne (#2 Entrant), Athena, Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Thekla, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale
FTR vs. The Outrunners (Zero Hour)
Big Boom AJ, Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram & Kyle O'Reilly vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer & RPG Vice) (Zero Hour)
