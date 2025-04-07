Adam Cole Wins TNT Championship After Defeating Daniel Garcia At AEW Dynasty
Adam Cole has won his first AEW Championship since he took home the inaugural Owen Hart Cup back in 2022.
It was 17 years ago that Cole's in-ring career began in the city of Philadelphia, and he celebrated in grand style by defeating Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty.
Garcia didn't go down without a fight. Cole had to hit two consecutive Panama Sunrises just to get Danny in position to Drop the Boom. Once he did, however, Garcia was down for the count.
Garcia was understandably disappointed in the result of the match, but he did show Cole respect by raising his hand after the final bell.
Adam Cole's victory marked the second time a title changed hands at Dynasty. Bandido was able to best Chris Jericho to capture the ROH World Championship in the match prior.
Bandido was initially pinned by The Nueve after he was cracked in the head with a baseball bat. The referee didn't see the act, but after the bat was pointed out by Bandido's family, the decision was made to restart the match.
Jericho, bewildered by the decision, preoccupied himself with Bandido's family and opened himself up to the 21 Plex that gave Bandido the victory.
